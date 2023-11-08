Accused rapist faces Wagga court over 1991 alleged attack on teen

The Daily Advertiser
Michael James Darmenia faces Wagga Local Court charged over historic alleged sex assault

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 9 2023 - 10:07am, first published 5:00am
The case against a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a Wagga street has come before the city's court more than three decades after the alleged crime took place.

