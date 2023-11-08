Accused rapist faces Wagga court over 1991 alleged attack on teen

The case against a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a Wagga street has come before the city's court more than three decades after the alleged crime took place.
In Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, Michael James Darmenia was represented by his solicitor on three historic sex assault charges against a 16-year-old girl on one of Wagga's major thoroughfares in the 1990s.
The 53-year-old Geelong man is facing three charges including one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in the company of another person/s.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police documents tendered to the court allege Darmenia "intentionally or recklessly inflict[ed] actual bodily harm on [the accused] ... with intent to have sexual intercourse" with a 16-year-old girl.
The documents further allege he had "sexual intercourse with [the 16-year-old girl] without her consent ... in circumstances of aggravation ... in the company of an unknown male person".
About 3am on April 28, 1991, police were called to Docker Street following reports a then-16-year-old girl had been walking alone when she was approached by two men she did not know.
The men offered to walk her home before they allegedly grabbed the teenager and pushed her to the ground.
Police allege the teenage girl was punched in the head before being sexually assaulted by both men.
The pair fled the scene on foot a short time later.
Officers from the then-Riverina Local Area Command were notified at the time and began an investigation, but no arrests were made.
In 2021, detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Erang to re-investigate the matter after further technological advancements to analysis of DNA profiles.
Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives and Victorian police arrested Darmenia in East Melbourne.
He was initially refused bail in the Melbourne Magistrates Court in August but was granted conditional release following an appearance in Parramatta Local Court.
Darmenia's solicitor told Magistrate Rebecca Hosking his client was currently on bail in Victoria.
In court on Wednesday, the police prosecutor requested a 10-week adjournment to allow time for charge certification to take place and the Christmas break.
Magistrate Hosking agreed and the matter was adjourned to January 24, 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.