Truck driver Ian Wishart faces court over Old Junee train derailment

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 11 2023 - 5:00am
A man has faced court this week after a train was derailed at a level crossing east of Marrar when it collided with a truck in March. Picture by NSW Ambulance
A truck driver representing himself in court this week over a serious train derailment at Old Junee has been told to seek legal advice.

