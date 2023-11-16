The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Riverina support worker Ashley Jame Coombe caught driving with a high range PCA

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking told the Wagga Local Court the high range PCA was "out of character" but was also "not an accident." File picture
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking told the Wagga Local Court the high range PCA was "out of character" but was also "not an accident." File picture

A Riverina support worker has escaped a jail sentence due to her good record after she was caught on a high range drink-driving offence in Wagga earlier this year.

