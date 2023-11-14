The case surrounding a Wagga mechanic facing multiple charges over a series of allegedly false vehicle inspection reports appeared in court for the first time this week.
Jack Arthur Seaman, 33, is facing 55 charges in the Wagga Local Court relating to vehicle inspection reports earlier this year.
Transport for NSW documents tendered to the court allege between March 1 and March 8, Seaman - the authorised inspection station proprietor of a Pearson Street business - issued false or misleading inspection reports on 27 vehicles.
Transport alleges no brake test was conducted on those vehicles during the inspection and that Seaman either "did so knowing[ly], or ought to have reasonably suspected that the inspection report was false and misleading".
Following an investigation into the matter, Seaman was charged with 27 counts of issuing false or misleading inspection reports, a further 27 counts of permitting the issue of false or misleading inspection reports and one count of breaching a condition of the examiner's authority.
The matter was adjourned until January 16, 2024.
