The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kyle Breust helps secure Kooringal High School students work experience through new program

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 15 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pathways Strategy Engagement Officer Kyle Breust is a former Kooringal High School student and said he had been confused about what he wanted to do post-school. Picture by Madeline Begley
Pathways Strategy Engagement Officer Kyle Breust is a former Kooringal High School student and said he had been confused about what he wanted to do post-school. Picture by Madeline Begley

Kyle Breust sees a lot of his younger self in the high schoolers he spends his days working with, facing tough decisions about the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.