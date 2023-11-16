The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Richard Mark Weatherby convicted over coffee and tennis racquet assault in neighbourhood dog dispute

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:17am, first published November 16 2023 - 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was sentenced in the Wagga Local Court this week after assaulting someone with a cup of coffee. File picture
A man was sentenced in the Wagga Local Court this week after assaulting someone with a cup of coffee. File picture

A man who tipped coffee over his neighbour before whacking him with a tennis racquet in a neighbourhood dispute over dogs has been ordered into anger management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.