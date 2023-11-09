The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

East Wagga-Kooringal coach Jake Barrett says points won't trouble Hawks

MM
By Matt Malone
November 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New East Wagga-Kooringal coach Jake Barrett is confident the Hawks won't have any issues with the player points system next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.