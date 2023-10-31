FORMER Jim Quinn Medallist Jerry Maslin is looking forward to his first taste of Farrer League senior football next year.
Maslin is one of the centrepieces of East Wagga-Kooringal's stunning recruitment drive under new coach Jake Barrett.
The Hawks this week unveiled Maslin, Dylan Morton, Luke Gerhard and Jeremy Piercy as their first four recruits of the new campaign.
Maslin is regarded as one of the most talented footballers in the Riverina, highlighted by his win in the 2021 Jim Quinn Medal.
Maslin, a Northern Jets junior, joined Barrett at Coolamon in 2019 after five years off football.
He made a big impact, firstly as a dangerous mid-sized forward and then also proved his worth through the midfield.
Following Barrett, his brother-in-law, to Gumly Oval was the natural thing to do for Maslin and he is looking forward to a new experience.
"I'm very excited," Maslin said.
"I spent over four years at Coolamon so a change of environment and a bit of a freshen up will be good and I'm just super keen to meet the rest of the boys and obviously the other boys they've got on board are all great fellas so I'm keen to hook in."
Maslin played at the Jets up until under 17.5 level before making his senior debut at Wagga Tigers in 2012.
After having made his mark on the Riverina League five years at Coolamon, Maslin is keen to see what the Farrer League is all about.
"I loved my time at Coolamon and have nothing but positive things to say about the club and the people there and the players," he said.
"It's just a change of environment, living in town as well, it's a bit easier to get to and from training and games on the weekend and I'm just keen to have a bit of a freshen up and see what the Farrer League has to offer.
"I've never played in it before."
Piercy is another Hawks recruit looking to make his mark.
The 20-year-old is a EWK junior and returns after having a season in the Riverina League at Wagga Tigers.
Piercy could see what was happening at his home club and did not want to miss out.
"It's good, I'm looking forward to it. We've got good signings and we're looking strong this year," Piercy said.
"I enjoyed everything (at Wagga Tigers). I've got nothing but good things about Tigers, it was good fun, I enjoyed my footy, the coaching was great and I improved my footy to that next level I reckon.
"Probably just coming home was the thing, the side is looking pretty well. Especially with Baz, a good high quality coach that will get the best out of me. I think it's going to be a good year in general."
Piercy finished runner up in the Gerald Clear Medal in 2022, his last year at EWK. He was named best first year player at Wagga Tigers this year and is confident he is coming back to Gumly Oval a better player.
"I think so. I think my footy's gone to a different level," he said.
"Having to play different positions last year on a back flank, forward and in the mids I think overall improved my game with everything."
