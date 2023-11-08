They attended 2023 State Titles with the expectation to win, and they did, but Wagga Netball Association is hoping for a real challenge in 2024.
After a hugely successful year at State Titles, the Association is anticipating they'll be sending at least one team into division one in 2024.
With squads inching closer to final cuts, coaches have some tough decisions ahead of them.
The under 17s team is one the Association anticipates will be moved up a division, and in a highly competitive age group, athletes are putting their best foot forward in hopes of selection.
Head coach Naomi Richards is excited at the idea of stepping up a division, but said it wouldn't come without challenges.
And those challenges have started early, with training intensity upped already.
"We hope that we do get that call up, being a regional team, we don't have the access to certain coaching, strength and conditioning coaching, fitness coaching, sprint coaching, here in Wagga we have to do all that ourselves as coaches," Richards said.
"The girls are responding to the step up this year in training really well.
"They are working hard with their fitness, their speed, their ball speed, and their back to basic network drills.
"We've got so many girls vying for those final 10 positions, all the girls in the squad are training extremely hard, their training ethic is extremely intense which is what we're looking for, their fitness is improving dramatically, and their game play is picking up and looking really strong.
"By this age they're not here because mum or dad told them to try out, they're here purely because they want to be here."
While teams are yet to be finalised, Richards said the talent on display in the under 17s squad this year is outstanding.
With no doubt they have what it takes to make the move up divisions, Richards admitted mentality shifts will be key to success.
"They absolutely do have what it takes to compete and we are really hoping to play division one," Richards said.
"In previous years, we have gone to win.
"The difference between playing division one and division two is huge, so we may reassess our goals going into division one.
"We are yet to set our final goal, but a top ten finish in division one would be a huge achievement.
"We're going in as underdogs, but we're going in with a good mindset and a good team culture."
Not dropping a point at the 2023 competition, Richards said it's also important for coaches to educate their side on how to be challenged, how to lose.
While her athletes are all excited to be pushed to play better and strengthen their skills, she said it's another thing to turn around after a difficult game.
"We need to teach the girls if and when we do come across a loss, in a 25-minute turn around, they need to learn how to bounce off a loss and turn it into a win," she said.
Further, Richards hopes a step into division one would provide players with better access to professional pathways.
With talent identifiers spending greater time at the division one event than at the division two competition, Richards believes athletes will be better exposed to high level opportunities.
"It's time for these girls to be challenged, they're all up for the challenge," Richards said.
