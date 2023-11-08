The Daily Advertiser
Wagga teenager Ned Woodhouse enjoys first driving win

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
WAGGA teenager Ned Woodhouse says he's given the video replay a good workout after driving his first winner at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.

