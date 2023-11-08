WAGGA teenager Ned Woodhouse says he's given the video replay a good workout after driving his first winner at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.
It was a Melbourne Cup day to remember for the 16-year-old after he steered Our Rebel Yell ($4.20) to an all-the-way victory in front of his family and friends at Wagga.
The maiden victory came at just his 12th drive after having his first race drive back in June.
Driving for his father Brett, Ned led for the first time in his harness racing career but judged the pace perfectly to guide the three-year-old to a 1.5 metre win.
It was back to work at Zac Graham Electrical on Wednesday but Woodhouse admitted he was still on cloud nine.
"Yep definitely. I'm watching the race every couple of hours just to get that bit of a buzz back," Ned said with a laugh.
"I reckon I've probably watched it 10 times. I can't help myself."
The winning feeling proved just as good as Ned had dreamt.
"You won't get that feeling anywhere else," he said.
"I'm just super grateful for everyone who's helped me or given me opportunities when they didn't really have to but they have.
"Heaps of my family were there and seven or eight of the boys from work come down and watched too after the Melbourne Cup. It was the perfect storm.
"It was just good to get that milestone off my back. I'm just super grateful for Dad for letting me drive his horses. There's plenty of better drivers out there but he's stuck with me and been a good mentor for me."
Our Rebel Yell is a smart three-year-old, who Ned had experienced most of his driving on since beginning in June.
Barrier one provided him with some confidence heading into Tuesday night's race but he was far from declaring the horse.
"I didn't know if it was going to be the night but I knew they had he a good chance, getting a good draw always helps me because the horse gets a better run and I get an easier drive," he said.
"I was confident that I would hopefully run a place but I didn't think that he'd come out that well but I was stoked."
While most drivers are keen to find the front, for Ned it presented a new challenge.
"I came out and led. I wasn't really all that keen to lead but things sort of forced me to and it went from there," he explained.
"I haven't led before, even in my 20 trials, I never led. I sort of got lucky though because the horse outside me set the pace for me."
Our Rebel Yell scored in a mile rate of 1:55.4. He's A Terror ($16) challenged strongly and finished 1.5 metres away in second, with a further seven metres to Seventy Four Gee ($5.50) in third.
Despite his first success, Woodhouse remains grounded and will continue to take it steady as he works at his driving career.
"It's small steps at the moment. I'm still not that good of a driver but I've only had 12 drives so I've still got a long way to go yet. Small steps at a time and we'll go from there," he said.
"I love it. I'm taking it to the next level now that I'm driving. Every day after work I go home and work horses until about 7 or 7.30 so pretty busy but I'm loving it.
"I've driven a horse for another lady in Albury but it's sort of just good for me now to drive my old man's horses, just while I'm finding my feet.
"When you're driving other people's horses, it's no so forgiving when you stuff up a drive. There's still a little bit of pressure from him when driving for my old man but I'm lucky to have him behind me, definitely."
