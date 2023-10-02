The family of a young father who died following a horrific highway crash has been left deeply moved by the huge show of support at a campdrafting event held in his honour.
George Hassett was the passenger in a ute that collided with a truck in foggy conditions on the Hume Highway south of Tarcutta in August.
The 30-year-old from Adelong, who is the father of one-year-old twin boys Oliver and Cooper with his partner Aly Hassett, sustained critical injuries and later died in hospital.
Mr Hassett was a Tarcutta Campdraft Club committee member and this year's three-day event, which was held across the long weekend, was named the 'George Hassett Campdraft' as a tribute to a much-loved man who touched the lives of so many.
All the profits from the event were donated to the Hassett family fund, as were the proceeds of an auction held on Saturday night. A plaque featuring Mr Hassett's name was also unveiled during a special ceremony.
Mr Hassett's uncle Dan McDonnell was humbled by the support shown for the family and said the event had left him feeling drained and happy at the same time.
Mr McDonnell said he was moved by the generosity and camaraderie shown by supporters, while also grateful for the network of people behind the scenes who made it happen.
"George, for such a nice normal decent person, he's touched the lives of so many people it's almost incomprehensible," he said.
"He's left an imprint on everyone he came into contact with ... either personally or just socially with, he was a fantastic fella, [I] probably didn't realise just how good he was till he was gone."
Tarcutta Campdraft Club committee member John Power said the support received from farmers and cattle owners made for a massive event.
"There were about 1300 or 1400 entries. We've had to knock 400 back so we had about 900 runs so each person only gets one cow with a shot of the cow," Mr Power said.
"We've had to have over a thousand head of cattle for the weekend and a real credit to all the cattle donors."
Mr Power was also overwhelmed by the community support for the fundraiser and auction, which included a 450-kilogram beast purchased by Wagga Associated Agents to be cut up and sold by quarters.
"We had unbelievable things in the auction like with the association agents who donated a beast ...[as well as] a sheepdog and five lambs, and Lake Albert butcher shop donated 10 kilos of sausages and bacon," he said.
Mr Power was confident the event had raised more than $100,000 via a silent auction, which was supported by $30,000 worth of donations.
The money generated by the campdraft tribute adds to a significant amount already raised by people from across the Riverina and beyond.
An online fundraiser set up in the wake of the August crash, organised by family member Meg Dean, raised just under $330,000. The GoFundMe page is still active but is no longer accepting donations.
In early September, Reiland Angus donated 50 per cent of the proceeds from the $10,400 sale of a bull to the Hassett family.
