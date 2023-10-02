The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Man injured after being hit by tree branch while using chainsaw at home on Roberts Way, Kooringal

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated October 2 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a tree branch while up a ladder with a chainsaw at a Wagga home on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.