A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a tree branch while up a ladder with a chainsaw at a Wagga home on the weekend.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to an address on Roberts Way in Kooringal just before 6pm on Sunday after reports a man had been injured.
It is understood the man was up a ladder using a chainsaw when he was struck by the branch.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man, aged in his 50s, was treated for injuries to his head and hip.
He was taken by road ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
