Lake Albert couple's lucky escape after car smashes into Eastlake Drive home, ends up in kitchen

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated October 1 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 2:00pm
A Sunday morning trip to the shops has likely saved the lives of a Lake Albert couple after a car ploughed through the loungeroom of their home and came to a crashing halt in their kitchen.

