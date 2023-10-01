A Sunday morning trip to the shops has likely saved the lives of a Lake Albert couple after a car ploughed through the loungeroom of their home and came to a crashing halt in their kitchen.
Emergency services were called to the house, at the intersection of Eastlake Drive and Lake Albert Road, just before 11.30am after a Nissan Pathfinder SUV left the road, mounted the kerb and careered across the front lawn before smashing into the front of the brick home.
The car struck the structure with such force it ended up about three quarters of the way through it - first travelling through a lounge/family room and then into the kitchen.
The impact, which also knocked a wall out at the back of the home, could be heard about 250 metres away.
No one was inside at the time and no one was injured, including the elderly male driver who is believed to have suffered a medical episode in the moments leading up to the crash.
The owners of the home, who were too shaken in the aftermath of the incident and preferred not to comment, had been shopping at the Kooringal Mall when the chaos unfolded.
Police, firefighters and paramedics all rushed to the scene, with initial reports suggesting the driver was trapped in the vehicle.
NSW Ambulance acting duty operations manager Amy Barclay said the driver was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived and they were able to speak with him through the window of the vehicle.
The man was then able to get himself out of the car and the house.
"There was quite significant damage to the house," Inspector Barclay said.
"The car's gone probably three quarters of the way through the house.
"We were very lucky that the occupants of the house were actually out shopping for the day, so although they're quite ... stressed about the incident, they were thankfully not injured."
The driver, who is believed to be aged in his 70s, was taken by intensive care paramedics to Wagga Base Hospital for further assessment. He was in a stable condition.
"He is talking to us, at this stage there's no known injuries as such. However, we believe there's probably been a medical episode that's occurred, so he'll need assessment at the hospital," Inspector Barclay said at the scene.
The house sustained significant structural damage and there were concerns it could collapse.
Firefighters were called in and specialist NSW Ambulance rescue paramedics also responded to the scene.
"They've gone in and actually done an assessment and checked the car to make sure there's no other passengers or anybody in the house," Inspector Barclay said.
Police are investigating the crash.
