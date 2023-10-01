Racegoers came from near and far for the 2023 Wagga Picnic Races.
Saturday's event was held under sunny skies at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club and featured a six-race program, as well entertainment for the kids and the ever-popular Fashions on the Field.
It also featured a screening of the AFL Grand Final, live music and plenty of activities for the kids
Racegoers dressed in their finest and joined in on the fun - all in the name of a good cause.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Wagga Picnic Races event raises funds to support children's charity Country Hope.
Country Hope provides family-centred support services to country children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.