An ex-staffer of Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has disputed a claim the MP was unaware about his historic involvement with an extreme right-wing political group in the lead up to his abrupt dismissal.
William Jennings became media adviser to Dr McGirr in early 2023, but that tenure came to a sudden end when he was sacked last Wednesday.
Responding to the revelations, the local member said he only became aware of the "alleged" activities last week.
"I became aware of information last week concerning alleged extreme right-wing activities that hadn't previously been revealed to me," Dr McGirr said.
"As a result he is no longer with my office."
But Mr Jennings disputed this, saying his past "was and is a well-known fact amongst the members and staff of NSW Parliament".
"I did not feel the need to continually raise it to all and sundry. I am not a criminal and have the right to move on with my life," he said.
"In April this year I became aware that Dr McGirr was not aware of my past and so I voluntarily briefed him on the 12th of April and offered further information should he seek it.
"That offer was not taken up."
The Daily Advertiser is not preferring one man's account over the other, but is just seeking to report their differing recollections.
Speaking out about the dismissal, Mr Jennings said his former boss "received a phone call from a journalist regarding ... previous political activities".
"The following day he decided my services were no longer required," he said.
The media adviser, whose full name is Clifford William Jennings, admitted to his past involvement with white supremacist group The Lads Society when contacted for comment following the dismissal.
"I was associated and involved with that group in the past but have not been since 2018," he said.
The now-defunct group "aimed to attract members of mainstream society under the guise of a men's fitness club while keeping its explicitly white supremacist agenda hidden", a 2022 submission by the Migration Council Australia to the Inquiry into Extremism in Victoria stated.
The group allegedly engaged in branch stacking of the NSW Young Nationals at a 2018 conference, which saw a society member voted into a leadership position.
Mr Jennings said at that time he was "invited to join the Young Nationals by party officials for their own purposes".
"I regret accepting their invitation and recommendations," he said.
Prior to that he was involved in politics with the Young Liberals between 2008 until the early 2010s, when he left for a stint before returning after "being urged to join the Young Nationals".
He said while previously going by the name of Clifford, he now goes by his middle name William as a sign he has changed.
From December 2018, Mr Jennings served with the Christian Democratic Party, before becoming chief of staff to MLC and then-leader of that party Fred Nile in mid-2021.
"As Rev Nile approached retirement I applied for a vacant Research Officer position with Dr McGirr that had been advertised on the public website of NSW Parliament," he said.
Reflecting on his involvement with The Lads Society, he said he has since come to see things very differently.
"Being involved and associated with that group was a terrible mistake and I regret making that very poor choice," Mr Jennings said.
He further distanced himself from the group and others like it.
"I am not involved with any similar groups now and I have a very negative view towards The Lads Society and the far more extreme group that followed," he said.
Since that time, Mr Jennings said he has "spent a number of years ... trying to atone for my past".
He said this has included taking action that included a recommendation that Reverend Nile lodge and pass a notice of motion updating the definition of antisemitism to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance standard.
"This passed the Legislative Council," Mr Jennings said.
He also strategised and drafted the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (Culture is Identity) Bill 2023.
"This bill sought to protect Aboriginal Cultural Heritage from being destroyed like with the Juukan Gorge in Western Australia," he said.
"I also recommended that Dr McGirr introduce a private members bill that would prohibit the display of Nazi salutes.
"Dr McGirr announced this bill in his election platform and I wish him all the very best with it."
Mr Jennings said he "enjoyed" his time working for the "terrific local member" and wished him well for the future.
