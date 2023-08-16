The family of a beloved and cherished Riverina dad whose life was tragically cut short following a horror highway crash has been inundated with support and well wishes.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway near Keajura Road, south of Tarcutta, just before 8am on Friday following reports of a crash involving a ute and a semi-trailer.
Adelong man George Hassett, who was a passenger in the ute, was flown to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition. He sustained multiple injuries that his family said "not even the toughest young man we know could overcome" and later passed away.
Mr Hassett only turned 30 this year and is the father to one-year-old twin boys, Oliver and Cooper, and a loving partner to Aly Hassett.
The driver of the ute, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Wagga Base Hospital but has since been discharged.
A GoFundMe page in support of Mr Hassett's wife, Aly, and their two sons was set up on Tuesday morning by family member Meg Dean.
The fundraiser has raised more than $200,000 in just over 24 hours, with more than 900 individual donations already made.
Mrs Hassett's good friend Baillie Merlehan said the entire family had been moved by the support.
"Amidst the heartache, we are profoundly moved by the outpouring of support that has enveloped George and Aly's family, friends and all those touched by his presence," she said.
"The GoFundMe campaign has been established to alleviate the financial burden on George's beautiful wife Aly and his one-year-old twin sons during this trying time.
"The response has been nothing short of astounding, underscoring the incredible bonds George cultivated throughout his life."
Mrs Merlehan said the contributions from all who have helped reflect the "extraordinary generosity of a community that stands united in the face of adversity".
The funds will help the Hassett family navigate the journey ahead of them, providing them with stability while they focus on healing.
Mr Hassett's wish was to donate his organs to people in need and loved ones are hoping the kind and generous boy from the bush will be able to do one last good deed by giving someone else the gift of life.
"For those wishing to register as organ donors or to learn more please visit donatelife.gov.au/register-donor-today," Mrs Merlehan said.
"In a testament to George's altruistic character, he had chosen to be an organ donor, leaving behind a legacy that extends beyond his years.
"Aly would like to take this opportunity to raise awareness on how important registering to be an organ donor really is.
"Being an organ donor can save up to seven lives. Only a staggering two per cent of people who pass away in hospital are considered for donating organs.
"Our heartfelt gratitude goes to all who have extended their support - through contributions to the GoFundMe campaign, kind words, and gestures of comfort, food and groceries.
"Your actions remind us that, even in the darkness, a ray of light emerges when a community bands together."
Mr Hassett has been described as a kind and generous man who was dearly loved right across the region.
At the weekend, a minute's silence was held for Mr Hassett by the Gundagai Tigers Rugby League Club, with many people paying their respects.
Miss Dean has asked people to continue to "dig deep" to help Mr Hassett's family.
"Aly is unable to work as she will be caring for her two little ones without George," Miss Dean wrote on the fundraising page.
"The intention will be to set these beautiful boys' future up with schooling, get them into a place of their own and help Aly as best we can through this tragedy."
Donations can be made at gofund.me/eb4d15b8.
