A popular cocktail bar and restaurant on Wagga's main strip will get a fresh name and facelift thanks to its new owners.
Self-proclaimed Wagga boy Chris Hawe officially took over the Birdhouse Bar and Kitchen on Friday in partnership with his wife Chelsea Cleary and her parents.
The pair enjoyed plenty of nights out at the venue located in the heart of Wagga as teenagers and had always hoped to own something similar one day, so when the Birdhouse hit the market in June, it was a wish come true.
"I'm a Wagga boy, I pretty much grew up here and we saw the Birdy open up and we used to drink here all the time," Mr Hawe said.
"I always wanted my own version of this in Wagga at some stage and then we got word that this was potentially up for sale."
Mr Hawe said it was a very surreal feeling when everything was finalised on Friday.
"It was that euphoric feeling of being excited but scared at the same time," he said.
The business-minded duo already own and run two Riverina hospitality venues including the Royal Hotel in West Wyalong, and have big plans for the Wagga hotspot.
A name change and updated interior will be included in the changes.
"It's going to be called the Birdie Bar," Mr Hawe said.
"It's enough change to know that it's different but it also keeps back to where it was."
While the "skeleton" of the building will not change Mr Hawe said they will be giving it a "facelift".
"We want to reinvigorate the Birdy - that's the main thing," he said.
As for the menu, the bar will still have a focus on cocktails - you won't find any Great Northern on tap.
"We're definitely going to be looking at the current menu, but it's still going to be focused on cocktails and drinks," Mr Hawe said.
"For me, I have a huge love for craft beer so there's going to be a huge influence on that through the bar as well as in terms of having a lot of the smaller breweries as opposed to having some of the bigger ones."
Mr Hawe hinted at a potential collaboration with Riverina Gin and is hoping to form partnerships with more Riverina breweries.
At this stage, the Birdhouse is hoping to reopen by mid-September in time for Wagga Ag Race Day.
"We have an amazing beer garden out the back so we want to be up and running for Spring when everyone is out and socialising," Mr Hawe said.
As for the team behind the bar, residents can still expect to see the same smiling faces at the venue with staff invited to staff on if they wish to.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
