Two men seriously injured in truck, ute collision on Hume Highway

A man is fighting for his life and another seriously injured after their ute and a truck collided on the Hume Highway on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the highway near Keajura Road, south of Tarcutta, just before 8am following reports of a crash involving a ute and a semi-trailer.
Wagga-based NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Charlie Milne said paramedic crews - including intensive care and rescue specialists - from Batlow, Gundagai and Wagga rushed to the scene.
"Paramedics found two male patients in their 30s who were trapped in [the] ute, which had collided with the rear of the semi-trailer," Acting Inspector Milne said.
Both men were freed from the wreckage of the ute and treated at the crash site before being taken to hospital.
One of the men sustained critical injuries to his head and chest and was flown to Canberra Hospital in an ambulance rescue helicopter.
The other man was taken by road ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious condition, with injuries to his head and neck.
Police said the driver of the truck - a 38-year-old man - was not injured.
The incident closed both northbound lanes of the highway for more than nine hours as NSW Police crash investigators examined the scene.
The highway reopened about 5.30pm.
Motorists are being diverted via Tumbarumba Road to Alfredtown and the Sturt Highway to rejoin the Hume, adding at least 30 minutes to travel times.
The location of the crash was shrouded in fog on Friday morning, however the circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
