The state's environmental regulator has ordered a waste company to restrict the amount of waste it can accept at a Snowy Valleys landfill after almost 100 complaints about a rotten stench.
More than 90 people have lodged complaints about a hydrogen sulphide, or rotten egg, smell with the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) since late June, prompting an investigation into the source.
It took weeks to identify but the EPA determined last month the stench was emanating from the waste management facility on Killarney Road at Gilmore.
At the time, a clean-up notice was issued to the licensee to take immediate action.
On Thursday, the EPA said it had issued a prevention notice and was requiring Tumut Waste Pty Ltd to restrict the volume and types of waste that can be accepted at its Bellettes Landfill.
Tumut Waste Pty Ltd holds an environment protection licence that permits the disposal of waste tyres and non-putrescible waste at the site to an annual limit of 40,000 tonnes per year. The licence does not permit offensive odour to leave the premises.
The authority said it had been working with the licensee since July 19 to implement immediate mitigation measures and now has strict conditions in place to reduce odours.
NSW EPA executive director of operations Steve Orr said measures being put in place to counter the odour include covering waste and pumping out and treating leachate.
Leachate is the liquid that flows through waste, usually found in landfills.
"By reducing the amount of waste allowed at the facility, and placing restrictions on where waste can be distributed, the odours should continue to significantly subside," Mr Orr said.
"Management of waste impacted water will be closely monitored moving forward, with it going to a sealed leachate dam that has been designed to hold and treat the liquid.
"In addition to daily inspections at the site, the EPA currently has 10 gas monitors installed throughout the community. The results from this gas monitoring are publicly available on the EPA's website."
The EPA has also varied Tumut Waste's environment protection licence for the facility to require a landfill gas risk assessment, which will inform the gas capture system that must be installed at the premises.
People can detect hydrogen sulphide at low concentrations due to its distinct rotten egg smell and Mr Orr said the Tumut odours had generated more than 90 complaints to the EPA since late June.
"We would like to thank the community for their patience while this odour has been identified and measures planned to counter the issue," Mr Orr said.
"We will continue to work with Snowy Valleys Council and other NSW government agencies to ensure all required works are completed at the premises, that the new conditions are being complied with and will keep the community updated."
The Snowy Valleys Council said its resource recovery centre, which is located at the site, will continue to operate as normal.
The EPA will continue its investigations before considering potential regulatory action.
The authority said smelling hydrogen sulphide does not mean it will harm your health, but the odour can cause worry and anxiety.
Repeated exposure to the odour may result in symptoms such as headache, fatigue and nausea. The effects are likely to be minor and temporary and should stop once the air quality improves.
