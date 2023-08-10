The Daily Advertiser
Councillors back in-depth investigation into sediment removal to save 'terminally-ill' Lake Albert

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 11 2023 - 8:22am, first published August 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Councillor Georgie Davies is behind a push for action to address the sediment issue in Wagga's Lake Albert and preserve the lake's recreational functionality.
Fears Lake Albert could soon no longer be able to be used for recreation have prompted an investigation into the sediment build-up in the popular water body.

