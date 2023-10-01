Police have released images of a person and issued a call for mobile phone footage as part of an appeal for information after a man suffered serious burns at the Deni Ute Muster.
Emergency services responded to reports a man had been set alight within the campsite area at the popular event about 6.40pm on Saturday, September 30.
Police said a 22-year-old man was found suffering significant facial burns after he was reportedly set on fire by a man attempting to ignite an aerosol nearby.
The injured man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being flown to Alfred Hospital in Melbourne in a serious condition.
A spokesman for the hospital said the man was in a stable condition on Monday morning.
Officers from the Murray River Police District have launched an investigation into the incident and investigators have released images of a man who they say may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his early 20s, about 170 centimetres tall and having brown hair in a mullet style.
He is shown in the images wearing a green shirt, blue shorts with a yellow stripe, a red and black cap that appears to have an Elders logo on it and no shoes.
Police have urged anyone with information about the incident, or who may have mobile phone vision, to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
