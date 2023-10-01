The sun was shining and the beers were flowing as a popular Wagga cycling event kicked into top gear.
CBD streets and other roads across the greater Wagga area were awash with thousands of cyclists across the weekend as the Gears and Beers festival rolled back into the city and celebrated 10 years.
The two-day event, which draws riders from major centres including Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, featured a number of rides - including a warm-up 40km trek on Saturday, which journeyed along the Wiradjuri Trail, and the infamous Dirty 130 on Sunday.
After the rides, participants treated themselves to a beer, cider or other beverage under the shade of the trees in the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Among them were Darren Patterson and Penny Bartley, who have been regular attendees at the event.
They both completed the 10km ride on Sunday.
Mr Patterson said the festival catered for the needs of all riders because it had courses of differing lengths and difficulty levels.
"We always get a lot of people from out of town joining the locals. There's rides for every level ... and we all come back together at the park afterwards for a bit of a celebration," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Gears and Beers committee chair Phil McIntosh said the event was an opportunity for the community to give back to those less fortunate through charity, while also delivering an economic benefit to the city.
"I think people are proud of the event, it makes people really think what's going on and makes them proud of the city that they want to come to ... participate in an event like this," Mr McIntosh said.
The organiser was grateful to the breweries and stallholders who have been supporting the event since the beginning 10 years ago.
While the riding, the beers and the celebrations were clear for all to see, there was also quite a lot that happened behind the scenes because the event takes about six months to organise.
"From an organisational point of view, you've got to organise bike rides to start with, you've got to keep people safe, you have to do all the compliance rules," Mr McIntosh said.
Planning is already under way for the next Gears and Beers cycling and craft beer festival, which will be held on October 5 and 6, 2024.
To secure your tickets, click on the link online at gearsandbeers.org.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.