A Riverina community's watering hole looks set to throw open its doors once more after a three-month closure.
It is hoped the Tarcutta Hotel will reopen in October after it was successfully sold to Sydney buyers.
Emma Reynolds and her husband Brendon took over Tarcutta Hotel in March last year, giving the space a new lick of paint and slowly morphing it into a destination pub for locals and travellers alike.
The business then went up for sale after Mrs Reynolds - who is now the Junee Hotel licensee - announced in June they would be shutting up shop due to not being able to secure a chef.
On Thursday, the business was officially handed over to new licensee Ania Zhang, who has moved to Tarcutta to run her business, and she has some grand plans in store.
"We are in the process of moving some new furniture into the hotel and redoing the lighting," Mrs Zhang said.
Fascinated by the old heritage building, when Mrs Zhang's eyes landed on the Tarcutta Hotel, it was love at first sight.
"We are always looking to buy hotels and this one just caught my eye - I love the building," she said.
"I think the country life is for me, I'm always looking to escape to the country."
The hotel will operate seven days a week and will offer house-made Chinese meals once a week.
Mrs Zhang said when they have their grand opening she will give the community a taste of her homemade Chinese, giving out her special beef noodles to pub-goers for free for the occasion.
Aside from that, the food and atmosphere will be the same, with the same drinks on the menu.
"We still want to be a home for truck drivers and travellers and locals, and we are in the process of looking to hire a chef," Mrs Zhang said.
Mrs Zhang is looking to hire a total of six employees, including the chef, bar staff and a cleaner.
Not nervous at all about her new endeavour, Mrs Zhang is encouraging residents to go down and check the hotel out once it has opened.
"I really hope everyone enjoys our service," Mrs Zhang said.
"This is a long-term investment for me and we are hoping we survive a lot longer.
"I'm hoping to break even in the first year, but I don't care about making money, I just want to make sure the community is pleased because it would be really sad to see the hotel close for good."
