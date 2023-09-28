Fuel prices across Wagga have soared to near-record heights as the national inflation rate rose for the first time in several months.
Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics this week reveal inflation rose to 5.2 per cent in August, up from 4.9 per cent the previous month.
Among several key factors in the rise were fuel prices, which rose 13.9 per cent compared to 12 months ago. In monthly terms, fuel prices rose 9.1 per cent in August.
The average price of regular unleaded across Wagga on Thursday was 203.4 cents per litre, with diesel sitting at 221.6 cents per litre.
On Thursday, the most expensive Unleaded 91 petrol was going for 209.9 cents per litre at BP Gumly, while the cheapest was 191.7 cents from Pearl Energy on Forsyth Street.
Meanwhile, the most costly diesel was going for 230.9 cents per litre at Edward Street Coles Express, while the cheapest was selling for 203.7 cents at Pearl Energy on Forsyth Street.
The owner of Wagga's independently-run Swift service station on Fitzmaurice Street, Paul Seaman, said prices have been "rising over the past three weeks".
"The [gate price] trend was up for about a month and [in the past few days] it's started to go back down, but where it bottoms out we don't know," Mr Seaman said.
On Thursday, the Swift service station was selling Unleaded 91 for 195.9 cents per litre and Diesel for 220.9.
Mr Seaman said while gate prices have been rising, the board prices have barely shifted.
"The wholesale price has gone up with the margin getting smaller and smaller. We're losing money on it, because we're trying to compete with the big players up the other end of the street like APCO and Pearl Energy," he said.
NRMA spokesperson Katrina Usman said across the state prices are rising to heights not seen since mid-2022.
"Over the last four weeks regular unleaded has increased by 6.6 cents per litre and 9.6 cents per litre for diesel," she said.
Ms Usman encouraged motorists to jump on the My NRMA app to find the best price before making a trip to their local petrol station.
"By shopping around today, you can save almost 20 cents for regular unleaded and more than 25 cents for diesel," she said.
Despite signs of a reprieve, Ms Usman said prices in regional NSW were rising as wholesale prices continued to increase.
"A slowing global economy, including weaker growth in China; the general tightness in the global oil market, are some of the factors influencing prices right now," she said.
"OPEC and other producers have indicated production cuts will continue to the end 2023 which will maintain pressure across the market."
Responding to the latest inflation data, ABS head of prices and statistics Michelle Marquardt noted that the "annual inflation remains below the peak of 8.4 per cent in December 2022."
Other significant factors contributing to the August annual increase was housing (up 6.6 per cent), transport (up 7.4 per cent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 4.4 per cent) and Insurance and financial services (up 8.8 per cent).
