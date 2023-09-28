New mayor, deputy welcomed as elections sweep the region

As Victoria experiences its biggest leadership shake-up in years with the resignation of premier Daniel Andrews after nine years at the helm, councils across the region are seeing smaller shake-ups of their own.
Junee mayor Neil Smith stepped down last week after 10 years at the helm, and more leaders have followed suit as mayoral elections sweep the region.
This week the Murray River Council farewelled its mayor of six years Chris Bilkey.
IN OTHER NEWS
Cr Bilkey was replaced by his former deputy Cr Frank Crawley in the top job, while Cr Neil Gorey was elected deputy mayor unopposed.
The new mayor is looking forward to the coming year and working towards ongoing council goals.
"Although there are leadership changes in the chambers, we remain a positive and supportive team who are well equipped to deal with continuing challenges and new opportunities," Cr Crawley said.
"I look forward to working with fellow councillors and the administration to support development and growth across the area whilst further working towards strengthening our ongoing financial viability."
He also paid tribute to the outgoing mayor.
"I would like to thank Cr Bilkey for his invaluable guidance as mayor over the last six years," he said.
"He has put a lot of energy into his role and his passion and support for the local community is a credit to him."
"He has the ability to think strategically across social, economic and environmental issues and has been widely recognised by our peers for his leadership and advocacy efforts."
"This is particularly in regard to the development of the Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation's Water Position Paper and his leadership through the flood and pandemic events."
The outgoing mayor also thanked the councillors and the community for their support.
"It has been an incredible privilege serving as mayor, filled with challenges and triumphs, and I am honoured to have led this council team over the current and previous term," Cr Bilkey said.
"As I pass on the torch, I have every confidence in the new leadership of our progressive council team."
Meanwhile, there has been a leadership change at the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council after deputy mayor Leigh Bowden stepped down.
After standing against Gundagai mayor Abb McAlister, Cr Gill Kelly was elected to the role of deputy, while mayor Charlie Sheahan was returned unopposed.
Meanwhile, the Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke and deputy Shaun Whitechurch were returned to the top jobs.
In the Greater Hume Shire Council, mayor Tony Quinn and deputy Annette Shilg were also re-elected.
In the Lockhart Shire, mayor Greg Verdon and deputy Peter Sharpe retained the leadership unopposed.
Hay Shire mayor Carol Oataway and deputy Lionel Garner were also re-elected for the coming term.
In the Snowy Valleys, mayor Ian Chaffey and deputy Trina Thomson were re-elected, while Temora mayor Rick Firman and deputy Graham Sinclair were also returned.
The new and re-elected council leaders will rule until next the next statewide council elections in September 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.