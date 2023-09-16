Group Nine grand final day live coverage

It's been a tight season in Group Nine and it all comes to a head at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Tumut are looking to add to their 2019 premiership success are two big performances in the finals series.
One of those was against Kangaroos who are through to their first grand final in 14 years.
Kick off is at 3pm.
There's plenty of action before hand starting with the Sullivan Cup clash between Young and Kangaroos at 9.30am.
Both clubs have three teams through to the grand final.
Young are also in action in the Weissel Cup grand final against Southcity.
Temora and Kangaroos clash in the leaguetag decider with teams only losing once, to each other, throughout the season.
After winning in double point last week, Young tackles Southcity in reserve grade.
