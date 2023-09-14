The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kangaroos reshuffle side as Casey Lynch returns for grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut co-coach Zac Masters and Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose are both looking to add to their premiership records in the Group Nine grand final at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Tumut co-coach Zac Masters and Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose are both looking to add to their premiership records in the Group Nine grand final at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

Kangaroos have made one change to their line up as they look to win their first Group Nine premiership in 14 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.