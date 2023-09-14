Kangaroos have made one change to their line up as they look to win their first Group Nine premiership in 14 years.
After missing last week's preliminary final win over Temora, Casey Lynch returns to the side to take on his former club Tumut in the grand final at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Lynch was forced to miss the 36-22 win over Temora after being knocked out in the minor semi-final.
Their win over Young was delayed by over 30 minutes as paramedics were called in to assess Lynch midway through the first half.
However he's been given the all clear to take his place in the grand final.
"I'm good to go," Lynch said.
"After we got the win (on Sunday) I went to see the doctor on Monday afternoon and got the all clear.
"I'm keen as as it's my first grand final.
"I can't wait for Sunday and it should be a good game."
Lynch came off second best attempting to make a tackle as Kangaroos kept their season alive with a 30-24 win over Young.
He was unconscious for around eight minutes before being taken to hospital.
Lynch was assessed for around five hours before being released.
He's pleased with how he came through the incident.
"I recovered pretty well and I was surprised, which is why I am playing," Lynch said.
"I didn't have much aftermath from the injury."
Captain-coach Nathan Rose is pleased to have Lynch back in the side.
"Casey is a ball of energy on the field and he lifts you through those tough times when he does that sort of stuff.
"I'm sure it will be no different on the weekend."
With Troy Barby returning from injury last week, he has been named to start in the second row with Lynch and veteran Matt Pike set to come off the bench.
Rose admitted the setback has cost Lynch a place in the starting side.
"If it wasn't for that knock we would probably still be starting but it's just the way it has fallen," he said.
After getting back to full strength for the first time this season against Temora in the major semi-final, Tumut will take an unchanged line up.
