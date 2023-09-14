Southcity out to fire in biggest game of the season

Southcity are yet to get the better of Young in the Weissel Cup this season.
However a narrow loss in the major semi-final has given the team confidence they aren't too far off the mark.
The Cherrypickers were the first team through to the under 18s grand final after a tight win in the major semi-final.
However the Bulls are looking to turn things around in the grand final at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Despite falling short, five-eighth Roy Smith is confident they can turn things around in the biggest game of the season.
"If we stick to our basics then all should be well and hopefully we can get over them," Smith said.
"We got very close in the last game we played them.
"It was 20-18 and there's just a few little errors that we need to fix up.
"We've definitely got the team to blow them off the park so hopefully all goes well."
Southcity set up another shot at the Cherrypickers with a 30-18 win over Kangaroos in the preliminary final last Sunday.
Smith was pleased to take the win against the only other side who have beaten them this season.
"I think it's worked in our favour playing another game of footy," he said.
"Now we can go into this week stronger than ever."
Southcity got off to a slow start with both of their losses coming in the first eight rounds.
Their first two wins were by six and four points respectively however Smith bel
"We lost a couple of early games but we're starting to put everything together and it's working really nice," he said.
"A few of the boys at training are coming together really well and it's all starting to flow."
After winning the Weissel Medal after a late surge, halfback Clarrie Harris will be one of the keys for Southcity.
Campbell Lyons and Seb Rodet have also had plenty of first grade experience this season.
Another who had a big season in first grade is Young fullback Sam Graziani.
Smith believes limiting his impact on the game will go a long way to helping the Bulls taste victory.
"Their fullback Sam Graziani, if we can limit his time with the fullback it will go a big way to helping us win," he said.
