Kangaroos took to bounce back to end leaguetag title drought

Kangaroos are looking to cap off an almost perfect season but standing in their way is the only team to beat them so far this season.
After going through the regular season unbeaten, Temora got the better of the Wagga side in the major semi-final.
It means both teams have only lost once heading into Group Nine leaguetag grand final on Sunday.
It's been quite the family affair at Kangaroos this season with Paul Watson coming in as coach with his teenage daughters Halle and Shayla part of the side.
The trio are hoping to win a premiership together.
Shayla played for Brothers in her final season of juniors last year but is very glad to have linked back with Kangaroos.
"It's definitely different from juniors but I think I made the right choice coming to 'Roos for seniors this year," Shayla Watson said.
"It's helped me more as a player and also as a teammate."
READ MORE
Temora handed Kangaroos a big reality check in the semi-final.
Kangaroos took a 18-6 win in the first meeting between the two teams this season before Temora were able to respond to secure their place in the grand final.
The Dragons jumped out to a 18-0 lead before Kangaroos responded with a couple of tries before slipping to a 22-10 loss.
It's a loss Kangaroos believes has made them a better side.
"There's definitely nerves there but it's good to feel confident going in and we've worked hard throughout the season so I think we deserve the spot," Halle said.
"The fight isn't over yet."
Kangaroos hit back with a 12-0 win over Brothers to give themselves another shot at winning the club's second leaguetag grand final, after winning the inaugural title in 2008.
The Wagga side are now looking to win the game that matters most.
"It's evenly matched now, we've both had a win, and now it's just a case of seeing who shows up on the day," Shayla said.
Kangaroos are also looking to end a long premiership drought.
Shayla Watson was just two-years-old when teammate Shannon Pike was part of their only winning grand final side.
However she believes having a wide range of experience helps the side.
"They are very inspiring having older girls that you can learn from and it makes me much more mature as an individual and makes me a better player as well playing alongside them," Shayla said.
Whereas Temora have plenty of big game experience after taking out last year's grand final following a string of losses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.