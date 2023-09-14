Southcity looks to repeat dose on Young in reserve grade

Southcity are looking to extend their good run of form heading into the game that matters most.
It's been five years since the Bulls were last in a reserve grand final but they are looking to make the most of it up against Young at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Southcity have won eight of their last nine games, with their only slip up an 18-10 loss to preliminary finalists Tumut leading into finals.
It includes a thrilling win over their grand final rivals.
A late converted try to Travis Smith in the major semi-final secured their grand final berth.
Captain-coach Rocky Gannon is hoping they can extend their record.
"We're excited as it's been a while," Gannon said.
"2018 was our last one."
Young finished on top of the ladder but the Bulls were able to get the better of them with a dramatic major semi-final.
Smith was able to convert his own late try to see Southcity through with a 26-24 victory.
It was their third straight win by two points.
However being able to get a win over Young, who scored a 16-0 victory in their only meeting in round eight, is big confidence boost ahead of the grand final.
"It was great to see the boys go through like that, especially beating Young," Gannon said.
"Everyone is up for it."
The Cherrypickers were then forced to do it the hard way.
They had a real battle on their hands against Tumut before Warren Aiken scored in golden point to see them through to another grand final.
Gannon hopes Young needing to play an extra 20 minutes last week will help his team's chances.
"All us boys watched it on the livestream and they did play pretty hard," he said.
Gannon believes the real mix of experience has been a boost for side.
They've got Peter Little and Glendon Morris in the playmaking roles, Matt Ward still going strong in the middle while Joel Tracey has been a big addition to the side late in the season.
"There's a couple of young fellas coming through as well," Gannon said.
"There's a real mix of old and young through the team.
"There's a good vibe at the club and in this team."
