Kangaroos' youngest side is looking to kick start Group Nine grand final day with a bang.
On a big day for the Wagga club, they've got three sides through to the grand final.
Their Sullivan Cup outfit is looking to set the tone at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"Hopefully we can set the tone and all the other grades can get the win also," Mason Mescia said.
Kangaroos were the first team through to the grand final after scoring a 20-14 win over Young in the major semi-final.
Four points was all that separated the two teams in their first two meetings of the season, with both claiming narrow wins on their home turf.
Kangaroos haven't lost since round three and the semi-final win was just another confidence boost.
"We're very confident we've got the squad to win the whole thing," Mescia said.
"Young are very tough competition so it will be a good game.
"Getting that (finals) win lifted the team and we keep getting better and better every week so hopefully we can carry it on."
The two sides have played in plenty of big games including in the under 15s grand final last year.
Young won on that occasion, and finished on top of the ladder this season, so Kangaroos are looking to turn the tables this time around.
Mescia believes the depth in their team will be a big bonus with Cody Plum at fullback, Preston Schultz and Byron Price in the centres, captain Zac Connolly at hooker and the likes of Cooper Tuilakeba and Jack Walsh.
Kangaroos are also looking to limit the influence of Young fullback Hardy Glover, five-eight Nick Canellis as well as Drew Edwards at dummy half.
"We just have to be aware in defence and try to shut down all their shift plays," Mescia said.
"If we can keep it tight defensively then that will be good."
