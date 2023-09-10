Riverina road toll rises as separate crashes claim two more lives

Riverina road crashes have now claimed seven lives in five weeks after two men were killed in separate incidents across the region on Saturday.
The horror start to the weekend began when a 20-year-old man died in a crash on Moulamein Road at Moulamein about 12.30am on Saturday.
Police said a Ford Ranger utility was reportedly travelling south when it left the road and hit a railing on the side of a culvert, before rolling several times and coming to a stop 50 metres away.
The 20-year-old driver and sole occupant died at the scene.
Officers from Murray River Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
On Saturday afternoon, emergency services were called to Wyalong Road at Tullibigeal following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police said a Mazda BT50 was heading west when it went off the road and travelled along a strip of grass, before crashing into a tree about 4pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
The driver, a 57-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics but was unable to be revived.
A 67-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also treated at the scene by paramedics, before being flown to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene was set up and an investigation into the crash is continuing.
Saturday's incidents add to a tragic string of crashes on Riverina roads, which have now claimed seven lives in the past five weeks.
Earlier this week, a man was killed in a fiery collision between a B-double and a car on the Sturt Highway at Euroley, west of Narrandera, on September 4.
On August 31, a 40-year-old man died when his Toyota Landcruiser ute crashed off Old Wagga South Road at Mimosa, southwest of Temora, and hit a gum tree before catching fire.
The Rankins Springs community is mourning its beloved larrikin Sam Prince, 23, who died in an early-morning crash just east of the town on August 26.
Almost $330,000 has been raised to support the young family of George Hassett after his life was cut short in a crash on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta on August 11.
A crash on the Hume Highway near Coolac also claimed a life on August 6.
Between January 1 and September 3 there were 21 traffic fatalities across the Riverina, Murrumbidgee and Murray River police districts, according to data from Transport for NSW - a sharp rise on the 14 deaths recorded in the same period last year.
Saturday's death at Moulamein will now be added to the Murray River Police District toll, while the Tullibigeal fatality occurred in the Central West Police District.
Meanwhile, the Wagga and Lake Cargelligo communities are reeling from the loss of four beloved locals who were killed while travelling in Victoria.
Wagga residents Trevor and Lorraine Breen and Noel and Kerry Capes were killed after a car and truck collided on the Hume Highway at Chiltern on the morning of August 31.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.