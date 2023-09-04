The Sturt Highway has reopened after a man died in a truck and car collision on Monday afternoon.
The highway was closed into the night in the wake of the horror crash, with emergency services remaining at the scene near the intersection with Euroley Road, around 35 kilometres from Narrandera.
It reopened almost 14 hours later, with traffic finally allowed to pass the scene by 4.50am. A 40km/h speed limit with stop/slow conditions was in place on Tuesday morning until it completely reopened early in the afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.35pm on Monday and when help arrived, they found both vehicles on fire, NSW Ambulance's MIA duty operations manager Markus Zarins said.
"The truck driver ... is being assessed and treated for minor injuries and will be taken [to hospital]," he said at the time.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the man who had been in the car died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
In other news
It is believed he was ejected from the vehicle.
The cabin of the truck, which was carrying fruit and vegetables, was completely destroyed and the car incinerated in the blaze.
"The male truck driver was uninjured and taken to Griffith Hospital for mandatory testing," NSW Police said.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers established a crime scene at the highway as investigations into how the horrific collision occurred got under way.
The tragedy is the latest in a string of devastating crashes on the Riverina's roads, which have claimed four lives in the last four weeks.
A 40-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Old Wagga South Road at Mimosa, southwest of Temora, on Thursday night.
The Rankins Springs community is mourning its beloved larrikin Sam Prince, who died at 23 in an early-morning crash just east of the township on August 26.
More than $326,000 has been raised to support the young family of George Hassett after his life was cut short at 30 in a crash on the Hume HIghway near Tarcutta on August 11.
The man who was driving the ute Mr Hassett was a passenger in when it collided with a truck has since been charged.
A crash on the Hume Highway near Coolac also claimed a life on August 7.
Meanwhile the Wagga and Lake Cargelligo communities are reeling from the loss of four beloved locals who were killed while travelling in Victoria last week.
Wagga residents Trevor and Lorraine Breen and Noel and Kerry Capes were killed after a car and truck collided on the Hume Highway at Chiltern, just south of Wodonga, on Thursday morning.
The Sturt Highway was closed for a lengthy period as a result of Monday's crash, as police, firefighters and paramedics tended to the crash scene and traffic crews directed motorists around the diversions.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area, with a diversion in place adding around 30 minutes of extra travel time as travellers were redirected along Kidman Way, Whitton-Darlington Point Road and Irrigation Way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.