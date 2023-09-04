The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga City Council leadership set for shake-up as mayoral elections loom

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Amelia Parkins will put her hand up to join the council leadership at the mayoral election on Monday night. File image
Cr Amelia Parkins will put her hand up to join the council leadership at the mayoral election on Monday night. File image

A changing of the guard of sorts is expected as councillors prepare to vote on Wagga's mayor and deputy mayor positions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.