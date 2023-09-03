The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina community remembers loved 'larrikin' Sam Prince

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 4 2023 - 11:53am, first published 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In 2018 Rankins Springs' Sam Prince was able to play for the Dragons alongside his dad Charlie and brother Brendon. Pictures supplied
In 2018 Rankins Springs' Sam Prince was able to play for the Dragons alongside his dad Charlie and brother Brendon. Pictures supplied

A Riverina community is remembering a widely loved 23-year-old who tragically passed away in August following a shocking accident as a 'happy larrikin' who could put a smile on anyone's face.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.