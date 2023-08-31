A man has died after the car he was travelling in left the road and hit a tree, north of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to Old Wagga South Road, Mimosa, about 15 kilometres south-west of Temora following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers found a Toyota Landcruiser ute travelling southbound that had left the road.
The ute hit a gum tree before going up in flames, police said.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 40-year-old man - died at the scene.
Officers from the Riverina Police District have established a crime scene, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.