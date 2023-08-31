The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Outcry as government inquiry finds putting HumeLink powerlines above ground is "correct approach"

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A government inquiry into undergrounding energy infrastructure has been labelled a "sham" after it recommended a major powerline project be built above ground despite intense opposition from communities across the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.