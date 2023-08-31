A government inquiry into undergrounding energy infrastructure has been labelled a "sham" after it recommended a major powerline project be built above ground despite intense opposition from communities across the Riverina.
The final report of the upper house inquiry on the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects, released on Thursday, found installing the approximately 360km HumeLink powerline project above ground was the "correct approach."
The report found this was the best option "considering the applicable regulatory environment and the lack of any action to date in progressing the undergrounding option," the report said.
The inquiry had a particular focus on the current HumeLink transmission prject which connects Wagga, Bannaby and Maragle involving 360km of new or upgraded infrastructure at four substations.
Over the past two months, many landowners, organisations and community leaders across the affected region have voiced their opposition to the project at hearings in Tumut and Deniliquin, citing a wide range of concerns ranging from the increased bushfire risk to impacts on tourism.
Stop, Rethink, HumeLink's Michael Katz has slammed the inquiry findings as a "sham" and also called into question the timing of Transgrid's release of its EIS, which was released one day before the inquiry findings.
"The EIS is supposed to be a control on environmental degradation, but it's not, because they decided to [put the project above ground] anyway," Mr Katz said.
"The EIS is 900 pages of blah, blah, which has been written by lawyers that won't be considered."
But despite the timing, Mr Katz rejected an extension of the inquiry, saying it would still reach the same result regardless of how long it runs.
He said the inquiry was dominated by the Labor Party and "you could extend it as long as you liked, but it is still going to do what the Labor Party wants it to do."
Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang also sharply hit back at the report's findings, saying they were "nothing short of a profound disappointment."
He said the communities affected by the proposed HumeLink project have "every right to feel betrayed" after they were "promised so much" by the government.
"The community provided their submissions, gave evidence, openly provided access to their properties and bared their souls with raw emotion, to provide us their insights in relation to the consultation process and the impacts the overhead transmission lines will have on their properties, their communities and their personal well-being," Mr Fang said.
"They did so, in the hope the committee would acknowledge these impacts and seek to work with them to find a solution. On every level, this report fails them."
Responding to the inquiry's findings, a NSW government spokesperson said the government would now "carefully consider its response to the recommendations."
"We acknowledge the committee's findings in regard to HumeLink will not be what everyone in the local community has called for," the spokesperson said.
"We will continue to ensure local communities are engaged at every stage of the transition."
The government spokesperson said there was "no time to waste" in delivering the transition to renewable energy across NSW.
As Transgrid announced its HumeLink EIS this week, project director Jeremy Roberts said the "major step in the planning process... [would] give people more opportunity to respond to significant issues such as biodiversity, bushfire risk and visual amenity."
A Transgrid spokesperson said the company "remains steadfastly committed to engagement with communities and landowners impacted by critical transmission projects such as HumeLink and VNI West."
"We will continue to work with them, the regulatory authorities and government representatives to collectively find solutions to balance the local impacts, consumer costs, time constraints and concerns regarding supply reliability," the spokesperson said.
The Transgrid spokesperson said HumeLink and VNI West are "urgently required" to provide energy security in the state and national powergrids and help keep lights on as coal power is phased out.
"These critical transmission projects will not only support increased competition in renewable generation and enable the nation to achieve a clean energy future - they are urgently needed to ensure the security of a safe, reliable electricity supply for millions of Australians," the spokesperson said.
The inquiry also recommended the creation of an independent ombudsman to oversee consultation of and roll out of energy infrastructure projects.
It also recommended considering the viability of changing the NSW planning framework to require the completion of comprehensive cumulative impact studies before any Renewable Energy Zone is declared.
The HumeLink EIS will remain on public exhibition until Wednesday 27 September.
To view it, go to: https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/humelink
