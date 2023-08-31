THE Rock-Yerong Creek have received a big boost on the eve of grand final week with a host of key re-signings for next year.
Following on from the re-signing of co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell mid-season, the key nucleus of the Magpies' team has re-committed for another year.
TRYC co-captain Curtis Steele declined a big offer from a rival club to stay at the Magpies for a second season, while Riley and Noah Budd also rejected interest from a neighbouring team to stay in the black and white.
In further good news, fellow Canberra-based footballers James Roberts, Don Roberts and Dean Biermann have also re-signed for 2024.
Co-captain Cooper Diessel and defender Will Adams have also put pen to paper.
Aiken said it was a great show of faith in the club.
"Our list is looking pretty good again," Aiken said.
"It's good, Dean and Riley, it will be their fourth year, it will be the third year for some, second year for some.
"It's great for the footy club that they like it that much that they've been travelling for four years. Because it's tough. They're all nearly one pointers now too, which is good."
Liam Lupton has indicated it will be his final season at the club, while fellow Canberra traveller Joey Hancock is yet to make a decision.
