A person has died in a crash north of Gundagai.
The Hume Highway was closed into the early hours of Monday morning as emergency services attended and investigators got to work in the wake of the tragedy.
Police and paramedics were called to the Hume at Coolac following reports a sedan and a truck had crashed around 5.10pm on Sunday.
"On arrival, officers attached Riverina Police District found the driver of sedan had died at the scene," NSW Police said.
"The driver is yet to be formally identified."
In other news
The truck driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Gundagai District Hospital for mandatory testing and further treatment for minor injuries, police said.
The highway's northbound lanes were closed in the wake of the collision, with diversions through the Mingay rest stop in place until it completely reopened around 1am.
A crime scene was established as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash began.
Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner and are calling for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the crash to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.