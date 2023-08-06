The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Business

Plans lodged for 4WD Supa Centre to open in Wagga's HomeCentre

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
August 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A development application for a Kings 4WD Supa Centre at Wagga's Hammond Avenue Home Centre has been lodged with council. Pictures from file
A development application for a Kings 4WD Supa Centre at Wagga's Hammond Avenue Home Centre has been lodged with council. Pictures from file

Camping heavyweight Kings looks set to make its mark with the first inland NSW supercentre, according to plans lodged with Wagga City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.