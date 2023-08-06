Camping heavyweight Kings looks set to make its mark with the first inland NSW supercentre, according to plans lodged with Wagga City Council.
A proposal to install a Kings 4WD Supa Centre in the former Masters site on Hammond Avenue was submitted to council last week by planners on behalf of the HomeCentre complex owners, Argus Kaipara.
The camping and outdoors giant is the latest of an influx of tenants in the complex's storied history since it was largely vacated several years after Woolworths opened the $23 million site in 2013.
Spotlight moved into the main building in 2021 as the centre's anchor tenant after five years of vacancy.
In other news
The site has since filled, with Planet Fitness and Cheap as Chips in the main building joining adjacent existing tenants PETstock, Anaconda, RSEA Safedty and Road Tech Marine.
A second Supercheap Auto, chicken fast food chain Oporto and drive-through coffee vendor Kickstart Espresso are also set to make their home at 143 Hammond Avenue.
According to plans lodged with council, the 2000-square metre 4WD Supa Centre would operate seven days a week and employ up to 15 people.
The retailer is the home of Adventure Kings outdoor and 4WD products, which has exploded in popularity since it was launched in 2012.
Between its iconic Big Daddy Deluxe swag and distinctive blue-hued tents and merchandise, the brand has a huge visible presence at campgrounds and festivals across the country.
The owners are seeking approval for front facade demolition, site preparations works and signage as well as construction of new front entry and windows.
There are no planned changes to the main existing access point, which is via Kooringal Road, south of the Hammond Avenue intersection.
4WD Supa Centre has stockists dotted around the state but only dedicated outlets in greater Sydney as well as regional NSW reach in Coffs Harbour, Newcastle and Gosford.
The closest physical 4WD Supa Centre to Wagga is in Canberra.
