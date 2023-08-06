A serious crash has closed lanes of the Hume Highway north of Gundagai.
The northbound lanes of the highway have closed in the wake of the crash, which emergency services were alerted to around 5.10pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to the highway around four kilometres north of Gundagai after a crash in the southbound lanes.
A truck and a car had collided, both NSW Police and NSW Ambulance said.
The driver of the truck was assessed by paramedics.
The northbound lanes of the Hume Highway closed as emergency services work at the scene.
Northbound traffic is being diverted through the Mingay rest area and back onto the highway, according to Live Traffic NSW.
The latest traffic updates can be found at livetraffic.com or through the Live Traffic NSW app.
