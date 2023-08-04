The Daily Advertiser
Wagga councillors to vote on Net Zero Emissions 2050 Roadmap rescission motion

Dan Holmes
Dan Holmes
August 5 2023 - 5:00am
Richard Foley wants councillors to rescind support for Wagga City Council's Net Zero 2050 Roadmap amid concerns of being charged taxes or fines for non-compliance, but Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon says people are being spooked by the term "net zero".
Wagga councillors will decide on Monday night whether to rescind their endorsement of a Net Zero Emissions 2050 Roadmap.

