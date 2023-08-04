Wagga councillors will decide on Monday night whether to rescind their endorsement of a Net Zero Emissions 2050 Roadmap.
The roadmap, written by Wagga City Council's staff, outlines actions individuals and businesses in the community can take to reduce their impact on global heating.
These include things like creating energy efficient homes and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
At the council's July 18 meeting, Councillor Richard Foley raised an amendment that would have seen the document endorsed with the provision it would not be used to levy fines, rates or charges against people who aren't acting to reduce their impact on the environment.
This motion was ultimately defeated in a split vote, resulting in Cr Foley lodging a rescission motion for the next council meeting, which will be held on Monday night.
Cr Foley said whether or not the rescission motion passes, his point will be made.
"There are community concerns about international developments around net zero, like people being charged money, taxes, levies, fees - whatever you want to call it," he said.
"People are flat out paying their bills at the moment and just keeping their heads above water.
"I'm confident in any event we're going to get the message across."
Despite public criticism of the roadmap, there is nothing within the document that would compel locals or businesses to make any changes.
Much like the city's Urban Cooling Strategy, it offers localised strategies designed to promote individual voluntary action.
The council's staff have also indicated it could be used in the future to obtain state funding for local carbon reduction and mitigation programs.
While neither Cr Foley or his chief antagonist, deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon, are sure they have the weight of councillors on their side, both are happy for the debate to play out in the chamber.
Cr McKinnon, who is a member of the Greens, said council meetings were unpredictable and almost anything could happen.
She said she didn't think there were really any community objections to the plan, but people were being spooked by the term "net zero".
"After the rescission motion was put forward after the last meeting, I rang people to find out what it is they were concerned about, and they hadn't read it. I think it's the term 'net zero emissions' they're scared of, not this particular set of guidelines," she said.
"I did ask people to please read it and get back to me ... I've not heard back from anybody. To my mind it seems like it's based on fear.
"Every councillor has to go into that meeting with an open mind and listen to all of the arguments, take everything onboard, then decide how to vote."
Cr Foley said in his time as a councillor he'd learned the best way to get things done in a transparent, and fair, way was to have policy debates in the open - even if they appear messy.
"I'm confident there's going to be some sort of collegiate outcome - that's the way this council works," he said.
"Then there's the battle of getting the policy right, where things could really come to a head.
"In the event of a policy finally being made, no matter what the policy is, I intend to call for a moratorium over the entire thing to prevent any movement in the area of fees or compliance mechanisms.
"I'd support anything that involves education, voluntary actions, assistance, positive mechanisms or financial assistance."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
