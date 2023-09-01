The mayor of a Riverina community has reflected on a "tragic" crash that left a man dead on a rural road north of Wagga overnight.
About 8.30pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to Old Wagga South Road, Mimosa, about 15 kilometres south-west of Temora following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the southbound Toyota Landcruiser ute left the road and hit a gum tree before going up in flames.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 40-year-old man - died at the scene.
Temora mayor Rick Firman said it was a "tragic" situation that made him "sick to the stomach."
"I've been advised of this tragic accident by [the police]," Cr Firman said.
"It's sickening and we wait to learn who it is."
In the aftermath of the fatal crash, the mayor asked people to think of those who knew the man.
"As soon as the police are able to release the name [of the man], all of us need to continue praying for and supporting the family and friends involved," Cr Firman said.
Officers from the Riverina Police District have established a crime scene, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
