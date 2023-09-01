The Daily Advertiser
Sickening: Temora mayor Rick Firman speaks out after man dies in "tragic" overnight crash at Mimosa

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:40pm
The mayor of a Riverina community has reflected on a "tragic" crash that left a man dead on a rural road north of Wagga overnight.

