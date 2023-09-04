A man has died after a truck and car collided and burst into flames on the Sturt Highway west of Narrandera.
The Sturt Highway remains closed after the horror collision, with emergency services remaining at the scene near the intersection with Euroley Road, around 35 kilometres from Narrandera.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.35pm and when help arrived, they found both vehicles on fire and a man nearby, NSW Ambulance's MIA duty operations manager Markus Zarins said.
"The truck driver ... is being assessed and treated for minor injuries and will be taken [to hospital]," he said.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the man who had been in the car died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
It is believed he was ejected from the vehicle.
The cabin of the truck, which was carrying fruit and vegetables, was completely destroyed and the car incinerated in the fire.
"The male truck driver was uninjured and taken to Griffith Hospital for mandatory testing," NSW Police said.
The Sturt Highway is expected to remain closed for some time as police, firefighters and paramedics tend to the crash scene, while traffic crews attend to the closures.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers established a crime scene at the highway as investigations into how the horrific collision occurred get under way.
The tragedy is the latest in a strong of devastating crashes on the Riverina's roads, which have claimed four lives in the last four weeks.
A 40-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Old Wagga South Road at Mimosa, southwest of Temora, on Thursday night.
The Rankins Springs community is mourning its beloved larrikin Sam Prince, who died at 23 in an early-morning crash just east of the township on August 26.
More than $326,000 has been raised to support the young family of George Hassett after his life was cut short at 30 in a crash on the Hume HIghway near Tarcutta on August 11.
The man who was driving the ute Mr Hassett was a passenger in when it collided with a truck has since been charged.
A crash on the Hume Highway near Coolac also claimed a life on August 7.
Meanwhile the Wagga and Lake Cargelligo communities are reeling from the loss of four beloved locals who were killed while travelling in Victoria last week.
Wagga residents Trevor and Lorraine Breen and Noel and Kerry Capes were killed after a car and truck collided on the Hume Highway at Chiltern, just south of Wodonga, on Thursday morning.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area, with a diversion in place between Darlington Point and Narrandera.
Eastbound travellers will turn into Darlington Point and then take Kidman Way, Whitton-Darlington Point Road and Irrigation Way to rejoin the Sturt at Narrandera.
Westbound drivers will be directed along the reverse route.
The latest traffic information can be found on the Live Traffic NSW app or at livetraffic.com.
