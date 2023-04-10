Turvey Park captain and 2023 club best and fairest winner Jessica Wendt has been named the Southern NSW Women's League rising star.
Tricked into attending Thursday's grand final, Wendt was presented with the award as part of the post-game presentations following Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's win.
"I wasn't going (to the grand final) originally because I was working late and then were having our family Easter, but they got me there by telling me that there was a captain's photo at the end of the presentation, they really tricked me into it," Wendt said.
Shocked when her name was called out as winner of the award, Wendt said she was in disbelief.
"I was shocked because I wasn't there for that," she said.
"It feels pretty good to be recognised."
Playing club football after enjoying her time on her school team, Wendt said her development has been the result of her surroundings.
"I think I had a good year, I feel like it wasn't just an individual effort it was also a team effort, the girls definitely stepped up, which allowed me to also step up as well," she said.
"I've played at a couple of different clubs, so I've had a fair few different coaches, and experience with different girls at different levels, which has allowed me to get a lot better."
Wendt said the award has provided more encouragement and motivation to return to continue to improve her football.
Stepping into the Bulldogs captaincy this year she said the recognition helps put some positive pressure on her to lift her game and lead her team.
"Being the captain, you have expectations on you, and now I've got to step it up more now because people are watching," she said.
Over the off season Wendt is trying her hand at league tag, deciding to take a break from Australian rules over the winter.
Turvey Park made it to week one of the Southern NSW Women's League finals series, before losing to Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
