Turvey Park captain ends year with best and fairest, rising star award

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 1:00pm
Jessica Wendt is presented with the rising star award by Michael McCormack. Picture by Les Smith
Jessica Wendt is presented with the rising star award by Michael McCormack. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park captain and 2023 club best and fairest winner Jessica Wendt has been named the Southern NSW Women's League rising star.

