FARRER League reigning premiers Marrar are the first AFL Riverina club this season to experience player point pain.
The Bombers were forced to leave at least one recruit out of the opening round-loss to Northern Jets due to the player points system.
The Bombers fielded a team with 37 points, right on the limit for the Farrer League.
But Marrar left Wagga Tigers recruit Josh Staines, a four point player, out of their team to face the Jets.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner confirmed the Bombers were experiencing some difficulties with the player points system.
"Yeah, Josh Staines missed out due to the points," Gardner said.
"Being a four-point player coming over from the RFL makes it difficult for him but at the same time, it can be a positive for the playing group because it puts pressure on players to perform."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Gardner explained that Staines was the unlucky one in round one to miss out after only doing a limited pre-season due to cricket commitments.
He came out and was among Marrar's best in reserve grade against the Jets.
Gardner said the Bombers were aware of the points limit but explained they had a couple of players arrive at the club late in pre-season that they weren't prepared to turn away.
"We had a couple of people approach us," he said.
"Due to being a powerful club over the years, they approached us about playing and saw the club as a good fit for them.
"We're not in a position where we're going to say no to blokes so we welcomed them with open arms. Unfortunately that brings on points pressure but like I said, it puts pressure on blokes to perform so it can be a positive."
Marrar are not the first AFL Riverina club to experience points pressure and even did so in last year's premiership year.
In the opening round of the Farrer League, Barellan also used 37 player points but they have been granted an extra three to play with this season.
Coleambally used 35 of an available 41 to the Blues, while Charles Sturt University and Temora used 33 of their 37.
The Rock-Yerong Creek, who had the round one bye, also experienced issues last season and are expected to again feature at the upper end of the points.
Gardner's immediate focus is on getting Marrar back to winning ways when they travel to Barellan on Saturday.
"It was obviously disappointing not to get the win," Gardner said.
"You have a big build up through pre-season and obviously being reigning premiers there is a certain amount of pressure to perform but unfortunately we only played two good quarters and that's just not going to cut it."
Assistant coach Zach Walgers was a late withdrawal for round one with a back injury but is no certainty to come back in for the Barellan game.
Gardner is still a couple of weeks away with a finger injury, while Jackson Moye, Billy Toy and Chris O'Donnell remain unavailable.
"We obviously did have a fair few midfielders sitting out on the sidelines but that's no excuse at all," Gardner said.
"That's part of footy, injuries and unavailabilities so we should have been good enough to cover that.
"We do have a few blokes to come back in but there won't be too many changes this week. (Zach) will train and we'll make a decision on Thursday."
