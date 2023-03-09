The Greens have snagged the coveted top spot at the ballot draw for the seat of Wagga at the 2023 NSW state election.
Ray Goodlass, who will stand for the Greens for the third time in a state election, comes in at number one on the ballot and he said it could make all the difference.
"Data tells us it does matter [to get number one], it's a pleasing result," he said.
"Knowing the candidates now and seeing a couple of surprises means we've got to look again at our suggested preferencing ... the diversity of the candidates gives voters a clear choice."
The position on the ballot draw can be a boost for some candidates.
When a ballot paper is numbered 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 etc in the same order that the candidates appear, it 's known as a 'donkey vote'.
A donkey vote is when a voter numbers the candidates in the order they appear on the ballot paper, meaning candidates from smaller parties can often gain extra votes.
Last minute entrant Raymond Gentles joined the race for the Public Education Party and snared the number two spot, making it two Ray G's at the top of the ballot paper.
Chris Smith grabbed third spot followed by Julia Ham, Keryn Foley, Dr Joe McGirr and Andrianna Benjamin rounding out the list at seventh spot.
Ms Benjamin said ballot position doesn't matter to her, as the youngest candidate she feels she has the energy and experience to get the job done for the Nationals.
"At the end of the day, the community knows and the electorate knows what the nationals deliver, they are very focused on voting for the Nats because we're the ones who actually care about regional NSW," she said.
Incumbent, Dr Joe McGirr said the seat of Wagga is "hotly contested" with seven people now entering the race, but he believes he offers the people the best representation.
"I think as an independent ... people recognise the importance of being able to advocate to government, work with both side of politics, be outside the party structure," he said.
"I think it's great that we've got seven candidates, it says to me we've got a hotly contested seat ... I've always maintained, as an independent, you can get that interest in that seat and that's an important thing for the community to be heard."
The candidates now have just two weeks to convince the people of Wagga that they're the right person to represent them.
The official candidates announced for the seat of Wagga are; Independent incumbent Dr Joe McGirr re-contesting his seat against Ray Goodlass who will stand for the Greens, Keryn Foley for Labor, the Nationals Andrianna Benjamin, Liberal Julia Ham, Chris Smith, representing the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party and Raymond Gentles for the Public Education Party.
Pre-polling runs from March 18 through to election eve, March 24.
Wagga voters can head to 53 Berry Street in the city and cast their early votes Monday to Wednesday and Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8.00pm and 9.00am to 5.00pm on Saturday.
The election will be held Saturday March 25.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
