Greens, Public Education Party top the ballot for Wagga seat at 2023 NSW election

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 11:30am
Greens candidate shakes up the ballot box before snaring top spot on the voting card for the 2023 state election. Picture by Les Smith

The Greens have snagged the coveted top spot at the ballot draw for the seat of Wagga at the 2023 NSW state election.

