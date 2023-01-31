Tolland residents are hopeful a long-awaited plan to revitalise their suburb could lead to abandoned, rubbish-filled lots finally being cleaned up.
Aunty Mary Atkinson has lived in the suburb for over 40 years and said the upcoming Tolland Renewal Project, spearheaded by the NSW government, was a chance for a major facelift.
"Tolland is a great environment and everybody knows each other but it is a little bit untidy at the moment," she said.
"When you drive around and you see houses all boarded up and rubbish laying around, it doesn't make people feel very good."
The project involves the construction of about 500 homes, including about 180 dedicated to social housing. It also promises to deliver brand new community facilities, roads, parks and housing for seniors.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr said the project will be a chance to replace many of the old, insufficient social housing units in the suburb.
"There's a lot of properties that aren't currently being used and then there's a lot of properties that just aren't suitable," Dr McGirr said.
"Residents are very keen for a revitalisation of the suburb. Many of them are very proud of Tolland but they see that the opportunity for renewed social housing would be better."
Wait times for social housing units in Wagga can currently stretch as long as five years. It's hoped the Tolland project, as well as other social housing units being developed near the Duke of Kent Oval, will help alleviate this pressure.
Tolland resident Nevil Wedge attended a recent community consultation session for the project and said it was good to hear more about the plans. He said there were undoubtedly some parts of Tolland which could do with some sprucing up.
"There's a lot of old houses here that really need to be upgraded. But it's a good place. It's actually very quiet unless you get the hooligans coming through," Mr Wedge said.
Aunty Mary said there were a number of simple changes which could be done to make the suburb feel safer for families.
"I would love to see some more lighting out on the streets. Then if we just revamp the parks and the basketball courts, we can have a really vibrant community where people can come and celebrate each other," she said.
Aunty Mary encouraged her fellow residents to attend the upcoming community drop in session for the project.
"They really need to say what they want now before the project actually starts - we need to have a voice," she said.
This sentiment was echoed by Dr McGirr, who said it was vital for residents to voice potential concerns before progress began in the next few years.
The Department of Planning and Environment will be hosting the community drop in session at the Tolland Community Centre from 4pm on Thursday, February 2.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
