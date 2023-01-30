Brand new owners have taken over a petrol station in the heart of Wagga's CBD and they are currently offering the cheapest fuel in the city.
Pearl Energy has purchased and re-opened the former Ampol service station on Forsyth Street, which closed to the public on January 12.
The revamped petrol station, which can fuel up to 12 vehicles at a time, officially opened its doors on Thursday, January 27 after installing new branding across the site.
In other news
Unleaded fuel is being sold for just 161.7 cents a litre at the new Pearl Energy station, which is almost 15 cents cheaper than most of the city's service stations.
The next cheapest places to fuel up in Wagga are the Mobil service station on Dobney Avenue as well as the APCO IGA and United petrol stations on Hammond Avenue, which are each currently selling unleaded fuel for 167.9 cents a litre.
The average cost of unleaded fuel across all of Wagga's service stations is currently 176.0 cents a litre.
Pearl Energy console operator Thyaghu Babu said the new service station has been "quite busy" already, but he is expecting it to pick up even more over the coming weeks.
"We have served many customers but many people still don't know we are open," Mr Babu said.
"They still think it's Ampol which was closed for a couple of weeks ... so I think there will be more customers soon."
The service station on Forsyth Street was previously operated by EG Australia, who did not respond to The Daily Advertiser's request for comment.
Pearl Energy also owns the Mobil service stations on Dobney Avenue and in Lake Albert.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.