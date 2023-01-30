The Daily Advertiser

Pearl Energy offering cheapest petrol in Wagga after taking over Forsyth Street service station

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pearl Energy console operator Thyaghu Babu expects more motorists to fuel up at the Forsyth Street petrol station once they find out it has re-opened. Picture by Madeline Begley

Brand new owners have taken over a petrol station in the heart of Wagga's CBD and they are currently offering the cheapest fuel in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.