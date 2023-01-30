Gamblers lost more than $73.9 million on Riverina poker machines in less than 100 days last year, despite the cost of living crisis biting wallets across the region.
Riverina pubs and clubs were raking in $800,000 from punters each day between July 1 and September 30, according to Liquor and Gaming NSW quarterly figures.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the only thing surprising about the losses were "their appalling severity".
In other news
He said it was absolutely vital the state government introduce stricter regulations for poker machines to protect vulnerable residents in Wagga and across NSW.
"We are currently in a cost of living crisis, the last thing that families need right now are their life savings disappearing into an electronic vacuum," Dr McGirr said.
"This financial strain causes mental health issues, relationship breakdowns and in a number of cases results in domestic violence."
Dr McGirr said the recent introduction of the OK2PLAY initiative at some Wagga venues was a long overdue step, but unlikely to come close to addressing the issue.
He believes the state should move towards a mandatory cashless gaming system with pre-set spend limits to minimise gambling losses.
Dr McGirr said this program should be identity linked to prevent continued gambling, not have any connection with loyalty schemes and the data should be held securely by an independent authority.
"Such a scheme should be introduced in co-operation with clubs and hotels with an appropriate transition framework," he said.
Clubs in Albury and Greater Hume accounted for the biggest loss in the region, bringing in $18.3 million across eight different venues.
This was followed by pubs in Wagga, Junee and Temora which profited a combined $10.3 million from their machines.
There are currently 3970 poker machines in the Riverina, spread across 150 different establishments.
Statewide losses reached more than $2.1 billion, which Wesley Mission chief executive and gambling reform advocate Reverend Stu Cameron described as obscene.
"Two billion dollars lost to pokies is unthinkable when people are struggling with escalating food, fuel and energy prices," Mr Cameron said.
"Any hope is an illusion and the predatory pokies industry is positioned in every town and suburb to take advantage of people who may be vulnerable."
Wesley Mission's analysis of the figures found the average poker machine in NSW claims almost $100,000 each year. It estimated between 900,000 and 1.7 million people in the state are harmed by problem gambling.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.